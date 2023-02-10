Rapid Valley home explodes when car crashes into it

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive in Rapid Valley exploded just after 4 a.m. Friday after a vehicle crashed into it.

Information at this time is vague as to injuries to anyone in the home or the vehicle. Nearby homes were evacuated due to the fire.

In a joint news conference, Rapid City police say a vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing into the home.

The Rapid City Fire Department says they will be on the scene for a while, being assisted by the Rapid Valley and Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Departments.

The gas company had yet to cap off the line to the home.

