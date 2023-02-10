A crime of opportunity: Rapid City Police Department sees an uptick in stolen vehicles during winter months

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Although mother nature’s offering a bit of warmth in the current forecast, it’s still winter, meaning chilly mornings and the desire to warm up your car before heading out for the day.

But be warned, it could easily go from a warm car to a stolen one.

“It’s just immediately, well crap, now what,” said Crissy Davies, whose car has been stolen twice. “You first call the police, report it stolen, and then start calling friends to find a way to work.”

In Rapid City, 452 vehicles were stolen throughout 2021.

“My car, a Kia Sol, was parked in front of my house and I came out one morning and it was gone,” continued Davies. “There was a way you could break into the vehicle and basically hot wire the car and steal the car and so I think my car was part of the drunken Kia Challenge.”

Breaking into and hot-wiring a car feels like a movie scene and police agree, saying it’s not something they usually see.

“It’s seldom that we see an actual, somebody like breaking into a vehicle, jamming screwdrivers into it, starting it, taking it away,” said Nathan Senesac, a detective with the Rapid City Police Department. “Most of the time it’ll be a crime of opportunity, somebody walking by.”

Crimes of opportunity are crimes committed without planning and winter provides the perfect landscape for someone to see the chance to jump in a vehicle and take it.

“One thing that people do a lot of, is they will warm their car up in the morning to go to work or to go wherever they want to go throughout their day,” continued Senesac. “Some people don’t have remote starters in their cars so they’ll leave their cars running with the keys in it unlocked.”

Keeping yourself from being a statistic seems simple:

Lock your vehicle

Don’t leave valuables in plain sight

Don’t leave spare keys in a vehicle

If you must warm up your car, don’t leave it unattended

“Whenever there’s a stolen vehicle in Rapid City, we’ll enter it into a national database. So if it ends up in Texas and a police officer runs that plate, it’ll return stolen out of South Dakota and we’ll hopefully be able to get that vehicle recovered and back to you,” said Senesac. “We also, locally, will issue an attempt to locate on the vehicle that goes to all of our local agencies with the year, make model, anything descriptive of the vehicle.”

