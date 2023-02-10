Box Elder grows in the entertainment business

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota continues to expand economically, and later this year, Box Elder will have a new place for entertainment.

Box Elder Events Center is billed as the smaller version of the Monument, and as partners. Although the center plans to mainly host youth sports, they can also house other events.

“The main space, the box is over 22,000 square feet. It’s actually three hardwood floor basketball size courts in size, and obviously be used for sports of all nature, and then converted into salons for corporate events, weddings,” said Angela Avila, director of sales and marketing, LIV Hospitality.

Throughout the area there will also be small breakout rooms, concession stands a multipurpose room, and a box office.

“What sets us apart is we’re smaller in size, but mighty in the amenities we provide. Technology is at the forefront of the Box Elder Events Center, so we’re really excited to showcase all that we can do to bring events and tournaments to the next level,” said Avila

The location for the center was chosen based on nearby hotels and restaurants, and access to Interstate 90.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.