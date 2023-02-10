2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

Two South Dakota men, one from Spearfish and the other from Camp Crook, are charged in a homicide and arson.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:20 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month.

Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of Isaac Carrier on Jan. 23. Brown was also charged with arson for causing the structure fire where Carrier was living.

Jake Burghduff, arrested Tuesday in Spearfish, was charged with arson and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation was conducted by DOJ agents and the Prairie County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office Division of Criminal Investigation. The DOJ’s State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire and determined it was arson, turning the case over to criminal investigators.

