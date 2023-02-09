Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -“We are excited to have 60 area employers on the Western Dakota Technical College campus wanting to hire our students! We will have employers here representing all careers our students are preparing for, from welders to nurses,” said Chandra Calvert, Director of Industry Relations and Grant Management. Calvert stated that “This is our biggest career fair ever, we do typically have a waiting list, we have just scrounged up some more tables and space to let in as many employers as we possibly could. So we have 60 employers this year and it is the biggest career fair we’ve ever had.”

Examples of the employers registered to participate in the Career Fair include Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Butler Machinery Co., Coeur Mining - Wharf Resources, Floyd’s Truck Center, Monument Health, Johnson Controls, Orchard Meadows Family Dental, Peabody Energy, Pennington County Sherriff’s Office, VA Black Hills Health Care System, and more. Western Dakota Technical College prepares students for rewarding careers in fields such as Business, Computer Science, Manufacturing Technologies, Energy & Environmental Technologies, Health Services, Public Service, and Transportation Technologies. Calvert added that the biggest industries in attendance are looking for future workers in diesel mechanics and welders.

