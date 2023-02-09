South Dakota bill would require some ag land owners to reveal foreign interest

Last year, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced a plan to restrict the purchase of...
Last year, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced a plan to restrict the purchase of agricultural land by foreign countries.
By Todd Epp
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:02 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - All legal entities that own agricultural land in South Dakota would have to indicate if they have any foreign interest in land in their corporate filings.

That’s under a bill passed by a House committee Thursday.

HB 1189 requires entities such as limited partnerships, limited liability companies, and similar legal formations to disclose if they have foreign owners involved or not.

The sponsor, Republican Rep. Will Mortenson of Pierre, an attorney who advises landowners on ownership issues, says the bill is simply part of the information-gathering stage for determining the extent of foreign ownership of ag land in the state.

He says the bill does not outlaw foreign ownership, but merely requires some information about that ownership.

Mortenson said the bill is a step toward more future laws concerning foreign land ownership in the state.

Gov. Kristi Noem’s general counsel spoke in favor of the bill, as did numerous agricultural groups in the state.

The bill passed the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on a 13 to 0 vote.

It now goes to the House for further action.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
Rapid City Gymnastics Academy
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
The verdict is in, New York man found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity

Latest News

Poverty can be defined as not making enough income for basic needs such as food, shelter, or...
Poverty is an issue that’s been plaguing the United States for decades
Former Band director Jack Knowles passed away several years ago and was the first band director...
Central High School renames its auditorium after former band Director Jack Knowles
The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics...
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
South Dakota state lawmakers want legislation to limit the presence of "pop-up" medical...
South Dakota state lawmakers are taking aim at medical marijuana "pop up" clinics in the state