Senator Frye-Mueller expected to stay without committee assignments

Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against President Pro...
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit against President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown) last week.
By Todd Epp
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:37 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) -- Censured Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller from Rapid City will likely remain committee-less this legislative session.

Late last month, the Republican Senate leadership stripped her of her committee appointments following a harassment complaint filed against her by a female Legislative Research Council staffer.

The conversation concerned inappropriate comments about breastfeeding and that the new mother should not inoculate her baby.

Frye-Mueller was suspended from the Senate for a week until a special committee heard the matter last week.

The committee, then the Senate, voted to reinstate Frye-Mueller but censured her and limited her access to legislative staff.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown said things in the Capitol are working well without her serving on committees.

“Our committees are fully filled and operating well,” Schoenbeck told SDBA News. “There is no reason to change the arrangement.”

As the President Pro Tem, Schoenbeck is ultimately responsible for committee assignments.

Frye-Mueller can still vote on the floor and introduce bills.

Several attempts by SDBA News to contact Frye-Mueller Thursday through email and text have yet to be returned.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Rapid City Gymnastics Academy
Rapid City Area School District drops girls high school gymnastics
Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
Arnson Absolu is accused of three first-degree murders in Pennington County.
The verdict is in, New York man found guilty on 3 counts of first-degree murder
Birth control photo, provided by CNN
South Dakota lawmakers nix access to birth control resolution

Latest News

A breakfast pizza is a non-traditional way to celebrate National Pizza Day.
Grab a slice: it’s National Pizza Day
This is a surprisingly easy-to-make cocktail, perfect for Valentine's Day.
Mixology at Home - Valentino Cocktail
Last year, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced a plan to restrict the purchase of...
South Dakota bill would require some ag land owners to reveal foreign interest
Poverty can be defined as not making enough income for basic needs such as food, shelter, or...
Poverty is an issue that’s been plaguing the United States for decades