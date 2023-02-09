Rapid City man sentenced after pleading guilty to child porn possession

(DOJ)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Zahkim Vela, 23 of Rapid City, was sentenced to three years in prison Friday, after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Besides the three years in prison, Vela will also be on five years of supervised release; as well as having to pay $8,000 in restitution. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Vela was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021 for receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. This was after a cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about the download of child pornography using the application Kik Messenger.

A search of Vela’s Kik account showed videos and images of child pornography, including of infants and toddlers. According to a Department of Justice release, Vela admitted to receiving, saving, and distributing images of child pornography on Kik Messenger.

