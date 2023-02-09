Mixology at Home - Valentino Cocktail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you fail your sweetie with a Valentine’s Day gift, or you forget entirely, a good cocktail can save you.

Now that depends on how elaborate you think that drink should be. Make sure you pay more attention to your sweetheart than you do to make the cocktail. Even home bartenders can bang out a good drink in three to five minutes.

As usual, I keep the drinks simple. Not a lot of ingredients and is not something you have to hunt down at four or five liquor stores.

One of my wife’s favorite cocktails is called a Valentino (remember Rudolph Valentino?). The drink is smooth enough to keep the romance alive, and you from that relationship doghouse.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz bourbon

1 oz coffee liqueur

1 oz sweet vermouth

1 ½ oz heavy cream

Nutmeg for garnish

Directions: Add to a shaker with ice - bourbon, coffee liqueur, sweet vermouth, and heavy cream. Shake to mix and chill, then pour into a martini glass and sprinkle some nutmeg over the top.

Remember, if you use cream, the cocktail is shaken. Spirit-forward cocktails, on the other hand, are stirred.

We have highlighted several cocktails that also work for special occasions, such as Valentine’s Day. One that comes to mind is the Lover. We had that drink just before New Year’s Eve. It works for both holidays. Also, last week’s Irish cream cocktail can be a contender and then there is a good standby, the espresso martini.

Not sure and you want to play it safe? Do something with chocolate. An example is Death by Chocolate.

