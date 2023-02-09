Food tax proposal could be on the next ballot

Tax on food could be on next ballot.
Tax on food could be on next ballot.(Juliana Alford)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In a release sent on Tuesday, the South Dakota Attorney General explained an upcoming constitutional amendment and an initiated measure both dealing with the food tax.

If passed by voters, both the constitutional amendment and the initiated measure would remove the state food tax on anything except alcohol and prepared food. Local municipalities however could continue to tax foods.

In a release, Attorney General Marty Jackley said the words quote “human consumption” unquote are not defined by the state. The release went on to say that often includes more than just food and drinks. He also explained that prepared food is defined by law as food that is sold heated or with utensils.

The public now has 10 days to provide written comments on the issues before a final draft explanation is released.

Once passing that hurdle both issues could be on the ballot at the next election.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case
Daniel Ainslie, city manager for the city of Sturgis.
Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job

Latest News

"We have just scrounged up some more tables and space to let in as many employers as we...
Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair
Feeding South Dakota helps fight hunger in the state by handing out free food.
Poverty is an issue that’s been plaguing the United States for decades
Hosting a Super Bowl 57 party can cost a pretty penny, especially with the growing cost of...
Food prep for Super Bowl weekend comes at a cost
Rapid City Gymnastics Academy
Rapid City Area School District drops girls High School gymnastics