Beautiful weather over the weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are going to remain mostly dry for the next several days. Temperatures tomorrow will be mild again with 40s expected for our entire area and lower 50s for some. Mild weather will continue over the weekend and for the start of next week. Monday is going to be especially mild with highs possibly in the lower 60s. However, temperatures are expected to drop for Tuesday and Wednesday. There is also a good chance for some snowfall on Wednesday. A few inches of snowfall is definitely in the realm of possibility, but it is still too early to say just how much we could get. We will keep everyone updated on the potential for snow next week as it gets closer.

