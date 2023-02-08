Youth and Family Services delivers sweet treats

For the past 25 years, Youth and Family Services employees baked sugar cookies as a show of appreciation to donors.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Wednesday, Youth and Family Service employees rolled up their sleeves to frost more than 1,000 sweet treats.

For the past 25 years, Youth and Family Services baked their signature Valentine’s Day cookies to be delivered to their supporters.

The made-from-scratch sugar cookies are a way of saying thanks to major donors who make their work possible.

”Youth and Family Services survives on the community’s support financially to help us. And so, with that, we’d like to say thank you to those donors and this is a small little token of what we can do for a big appreciation and thanks for all they do in helping support our programs, youth programs that happen here at Youth and Family Services,” said Darcie Decker, nutrition services director at Youth and Family Services.

For information on how to donate to Youth and Family Services click here.

