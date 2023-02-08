Watch out for sports betting scams around the Super Bowl

By Madison Newman
Published: Feb. 7, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While in-person sports betting is legal in some areas of South Dakota, many people chose to do online sports gambling and that comes with scammers.

These crooks have been taking advantage of people who use apps or websites to place their bets, and many of these websites offer quote “risk-free” betting, but that’s not always true.

“If there’s a tempting ad that says there is guaranteed wins, were gonna say stay away from those. And those are often pop-ups, email spam, and fishing. You always want to make sure that you read the fine print,” said Jessie Schmidt, vice president of the South Dakota region, Better Business Bureau, INC.

Schmidt says if you are a victim of a sports scam report it right away. She also says to try and remember the name of the website you made the bet with.

