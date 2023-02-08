Sponsor reluctantly pulls bill to protect mothers

South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.(Dakota News Now)
By Todd Epp
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:26 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) -- In emotional testimony, a state representative who has had health problems during pregnancy, lost a pregnancy to miscarriage, and is currently four months pregnant, withdrew her bill on abortion Tuesday.

It would have clarified when an abortion is allowed for the life or health of the mother.

Republican Representative Taylor Rehfeldt, sometimes near tears, said she and three other legislators who are also advanced practice nurses, were attempting to clarify the state’s “trigger” law following the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade last year.

The mother of two said the bill, HB 1169, would have put back language that was on the books on the life of the mother for over 30 years.

“I never thought protecting the mother is not pro-life,” Rep. Rehfeldt said. “There are two patients--the mother and the baby. It’s the doctor’s oath to protect both.”

Rep. Rehfeld said she would be back again next session with another bill to clarify the issue.

“I trust we can work to write a law that people actually understand,” she said.

There was no further testimony, and the committee agreed 13 to 0 to table the bill.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity
Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case
Daniel Ainslie, city manager for the city of Sturgis.
Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job

Latest News

For the past 25 years, Youth and Family Services employees baked sugar cookies as a show of...
Youth and Family Services delivers sweet treats
Birth control photo, provided by CNN
South Dakota lawmakers nix access to birth control resolution
The standards were a hot point of discussion among board members, and those in attendance.
Proposed SD social studies standards are opposed by the RCAS board
Sports Betting
Watch out for sports betting scams around the Super Bowl