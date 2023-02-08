South Dakota lawmakers nix access to birth control resolution

Birth control photo, provided by CNN
Birth control photo, provided by CNN(WHSV)
By Todd Epp
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) -- A resolution supporting access to birth control failed Wednesday before the House State Affairs Committee.

The committee killed HCR 6005 on a 7 to 4 vote.

Supporters said that since the Dobbs Supreme Court decision this summer leaving abortion to the states, South Dakota women are uncertain about their ability to obtain birth control. They say Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in Dobbs that contraception might be considered next, which would overturn 60 years of established law. Supporters said numerous polls show that access to birth control has broad bipartisan national support.

One opponent said the legislature should concentrate more on protecting families and not individuals.

The committee asked proponents a couple of questions, did not discuss the resolution, and voted to refer it to the 41st legislative day, effectively killing it.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity
Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case
Daniel Ainslie, city manager for the city of Sturgis.
Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job

Latest News

For the past 25 years, Youth and Family Services employees baked sugar cookies as a show of...
Youth and Family Services delivers sweet treats
South Dakota Capitol in Pierre.
Sponsor reluctantly pulls bill to protect mothers
The standards were a hot point of discussion among board members, and those in attendance.
Proposed SD social studies standards are opposed by the RCAS board
Sports Betting
Watch out for sports betting scams around the Super Bowl