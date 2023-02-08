Snowfall and windy weather overnight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the Northern Black Hills along with Sheridan and Carter counties this evening through tomorrow morning. Snow will move in during the evening tonight and impact most of our area during the early morning hours tomorrow. Although most of our area is expected to see at least falling snow at times, a good chunk of the region will see very little accumulation. For those of you in the northern hills, expected moderate snow to continue through the late morning. The snow will clear out of the area by the afternoon and clear skies are expected by sunset. Total accumulation will be around 3 to 6 inches for the northern hills. We’ll see around 1 to 3 inches for Northeast Wyoming, Southeast Montana, and the southeastern portion of our area near Pine Ridge and Martin. Most places to the east of the Black Hills and north of the Badlands will see less than an inch. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for portions of Meade, Pennington, and Custer counties from 2am to 11am tomorrow morning. The windy weather will pick up throughout the evening. The windiest time will be tomorrow morning, where wind gusts could reach up to 55 mph. Although the Wind Advisory is only in effect for a few counties, most of our area will see gusty winds tomorrow morning. The winds will get better throughout the day tomorrow with much calmer winds expected by the evening. The temperatures will remain fairly mild overnight with lows still a bit above average for this time of the year. Temperatures tomorrow will drop to slightly below average with highs expected to be in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Temperatures will then rise again for the end of the week with 40s and maybe even 50s expected over the weekend.

