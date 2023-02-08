More clouds, wind and some snow in the forecast.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A vigorous trough will move through the area today through early Thursday morning. Clouds will increase today and a few rain and snow showers will be possible by this afternoon.

Tonight, a strong push of cold air will be accompanied by more snow showers, with a small accumulation possible in some areas, particularly the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming. Strong winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts to 60 miles per hour will be possible just east of the Black Hills, including Rapid City.

Thursday we’ll see clearing skies with slowly diminishing winds. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the 20s and 30s.

But the weekend will be sunny to partly cloudy and milder.

