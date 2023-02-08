Deadwood prepares for Super Bowl weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood is South Dakota’s historical town known for colorful characters, old west shootouts, and gambling. Since 2021, a new addition has been added to the slots and dealers, sports betting. And with that addition comes not only more foot traffic but also more income.

“Sports betting was all increased business. It also had residual business coming in with people sitting at the bars, eating at the restaurants, staying at the hotels, other types of gambling that they may want to do, so it’s been a very positive effect for us and the town of deadwood,” said David Schneiter, general manager of Cadillac Jacks.

While summer is when South Dakota sees the majority of tourists, deadwood has noticed an increase in off-season foot traffic, bringing in more people to watch their favorite sports and make bets.

Casino manager, Tyler Nold of Deadwood Mountain Grand stated “A lot of times people would make deadwood a 2-day destination, they’d stay Friday, leave Sunday morning. With NFL games on Sunday, a lot of people are coming in on Friday and leaving now on Monday.”

And while you don’t have to stay in any one casino to enjoy deadwood, Josh Thurmes says there might an advantage to sitting down and watching the games.

“Here you’re gonna get the experience. You’re gonna be with a bunch of people with a common interest rooting for one team or the other” said Thurmes.

We’re told the casinos are happy to have the sports book introduced, and hope that more businesses in Deadwood will add it to their establishments.

