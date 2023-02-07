Street sweepers work to clean up the streets of Rapid City

The street sweepers have picked up more than 2,500 tons of trash.
The street sweepers have picked up more than 2,500 tons of trash.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While they don’t fight fires or chase down criminals, street sweepers play a key role in keeping Rapid City clean.

In the past three years, the city’s Street Department crews have swept up more than 2,500 tons of trash from the gutter lines.

Crews work in residential areas during the day and main line areas such as downtown Rapid City at night to help minimize the disruption to traffic.

The sweepers pick up materials such as bottles, cups, cigarette butts, and paper items, along with dirt and gravel.

“It keeps it out of our freshwater fisheries, keeps it out of the air quality, and makes our city look better. It’s just a win-win for everyone,” said Dale Pfeifle, city street superintendent for Rapid City.

The materials collected from the streets are recycled.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Pine Ridge man convicted of trafficking drugs
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.
South Dakota attorney general asks lawmakers for $35M
A man who was holding a woman at knifepoint during a robbery was shot by a Rapid City police...
Rapid City police shoot suspect when armed robbery turns into hostage situation

Latest News

Mueller hopes the President highlights border security and the influx of fentanyl into the...
Rep. Dusty Johnson invites Pennington County Sheriff Mueller to Biden’s State of the Union address
Rachel and Ross Pfeifle overcame many hurdles to welcome their daughter, Harper Grace, into the...
The one where they have a baby; real-life “F.R.I.E.N.D.S” use surrogacy to create a family
The Monument begins the cleanup process after the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.
The livestock is out, and cleaning crews are in
Highs in the 50s
Windy weather and snowfall