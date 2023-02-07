Some snowfall and windy weather the next few days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clear skies will continue this evening. Tomorrow morning we are going to see some rain and snow move into our area and impact the region during the afternoon. It will mostly impact the northern hills and Northeast Wyoming, and it also is expected to be fairly light. More moderate snow will impact the area tomorrow night and Thursday morning. Most of our area will likely see falling snow at some point, but accumulation for most will be minimal. This round of snow will impact our area Thursday morning with clear skies expected Thursday evening. The northern hills could see around 3-5 inches of snow. Northeast Wyoming could see around 1-3 inches. East of the Black Hills will likely see less than an inch. We’ll also see some windy weather tomorrow and Thursday. Winds will start to pick up during the afternoon tomorrow, with gusts up to 40 mph possible. It will continue to get worse throughout the evening and overnight. Thursday morning will be the windiest time with gusts up to 55-60 mph possible. The winds will slowly get better throughout the day, but it will still be windy Thursday afternoon for most of our area. Much calmer winds are expected by Friday. For temperatures, tonight we are going to see mild lows once again. Lows will drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s for our area. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder than today, but not too bad. Temperatures will peak in the 30s for Wyoming and 40s for South Dakota. Temperatures will drop again for Thursday with 30s and 20s expected. After Thursday, temperatures will rise into the 50s again for the weekend.

