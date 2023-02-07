Rapid City area foundation awarded funds for affordable housing in the Black Hills

Black Hills Area Community Foundation
Black Hills Area Community Foundation(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Area Community Foundation has been awarded three million dollars in funding to support the affordable housing crisis in western South Dakota.

The Black Hills area community foundation has been partners with the Bush Foundation for four years and in that time, the foundation has helped Rapid City with grant funding.

Two-thirds of that money will be loaned to affordable housing projects.

The rest of the funding will go towards studies as well as bringing in more staffing and lobbying.

”We’ll be using those dollars to loan out for affordable housing projects as a part of our strategic Housing Trust Fund. So it’s helping us grow those assets and make better make more investments in affordable housing and Rapid City,” said Liz Hamburg, the Black Hills Area Community Foundation CEO.

Hamburg says they want to create a separate fund for Box Elder because of the Ellsworth Air Force Base expansion.

