New Harry Potter game ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ will feature first transgender character

The much-anticipated videogame "Hogwarts Legacy" is set for launch on certain consoles Friday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The much-anticipated videogame “Hogwarts Legacy” is set for launch on certain consoles Friday.

The game will feature the first transgender character in the Harry Potter franchise.

It’s significant because in the past, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has made controversial comments that some call anti-trans.

Variety reports the trans character Sirona Ryan is the proprietor of the Three Broomsticks Pub.

It’s evident as she tells players it took her classmates time to realize she was “a witch... not a wizard.”

“Hogwarts Legacy” players will enter the wizarding world as a novice wizard from more than a hundred years ago and try to master spells and potions.

“Hogwarts Legacy” will roll out on other consoles, including PS4 and Xbox One in April and Nintendo Switch in July.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity
Lakota surgeon wants to be first Native American to summit Mount Everest.
First Lakota surgeon to attempt to summit the worlds highest mountain
Rachel and Ross Pfeifle overcame many hurdles to welcome their daughter, Harper Grace, into the...
The one where they have a baby; real-life “F.R.I.E.N.D.S” use surrogacy to create a family
The potential display companies would be responsible for submitting a written application,...
City searching for company to put on Fourth of July fireworks show

Latest News

A serious fan of the Boston Bruins, Walsh showed an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport in...
AP sources: Walsh to leave Biden Cabinet for NHL union
This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
Navy releases first photos of Chinese balloon recovery
Chair Jerome Powell has been stressing that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far...
Fed’s Powell: Strong hiring could force further rate hikes
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Lucky player in Washington wins $754.6M Powerball prize