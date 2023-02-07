Black Hawk man sentenced to 17.5 years for sex crimes

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Stephen Fontenot Jr., a 40-year-old man from Black Hawk, was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison following his conviction on three sex crime charges.

Fontenot was sentenced Monday to 17 and a half years for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 years for attempted enticement of a minor using the internet, and five years for attempted receipt of child pornography. He will serve these sentences concurrently.

Fontenot was arrested in an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

According to a Department of Justice release, Fontenot sent multiple sexually explicit chats and text messages to a person he believed to be a 12-year-old girl. Fontenot was corresponding with an undercover agent. When he went to meet with the girl he was arrested.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan...
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case
Lakota surgeon wants to be first Native American to summit Mount Everest.
First Lakota surgeon to attempt to summit the worlds highest mountain
The potential display companies would be responsible for submitting a written application,...
City searching for company to put on Fourth of July fireworks show

Latest News

More windy weather as well
Snowfall expected tomorrow and Thursday
Jars of marijuana line a shelf at The Flower Shop Dispensary in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Oct. 14,...
South Dakota lawmakers tighten medical marijuana laws
Daniel Ainslie, city manager for the city of Sturgis.
Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job
Rep. Dusty Johnson invites Pennington County Sheriff Mueller to Biden’s State of the Union...
Rep. Dusty Johnson invites Pennington County Sheriff Mueller to Biden’s State of the Union address