Windy weather and some snowfall later in the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The windy weather is expected to get better overnight. Another round of gusty winds is expected late Wednesday and Thursday. The windiest time will be Thursday morning, where wind gusts could reach 60 mph for some. The windy weather will continue Thursday afternoon as well. We also will see some snow Wednesday and Thursday. Snow will move into the area early Wednesday and impact Northeast Wyoming during the afternoon. The Black Hills will likely see some snowfall at this time as well. Another round of snow showers will move in late Wednesday and early Thursday. This round of snow will also impact mostly Northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. Total accumulation will be around 2-4 inches for the northern hills and around 1-3 for Northeast Wyoming. East of the Black Hills will likely receive less than one inch. Temperatures are going to remain mild tomorrow with highs in the 50s and 40s along with sunny skies. The temperatures will drop a bit on Thursday, but will rise back into the lower 50s by Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.