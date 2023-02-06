Snow possible for some areas tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, we will see mild but breezy conditions persist with lows in the upper 20s to 30s, winds will remain strong through out tonight with wind gusts of up to 30 mile per hour that will continue to strengthen for around 50 miles per hour Monday afternoon where a wind advisory will go into effect for most of northwest South Dakota until 6pm.

We also have a winter weather advisory that will go into effect from 5 AM until 3 pm on Monday for the northern Black Hills in South Dakota as well as the Black Hills of Wyoming. Hour by hour shows snow moving into Sheridan County early this evening then developing into slightly more widespread rain and snow showers around midnight. Those will track mostly to the south. Impacts will be higher in higher elevations where we could see 2 to 5 inches of snow in those areas. After the weak system moves through the region, on Monday we will remain dry but breezy as we head into Tuesday. The next chance for snow and rain to develop will be late Wednesday and into Thursday, the system is still a bit too far out to give any further information, but we could expect to see breezy conditions return to the region.

Once again lows tonight will be in the 20s to 30s with isolated rain and snow showers that will become more widespread as we head into Monday. Tuesday we are sunny, dry, and breezy with highs climbing back into the upper 30s to low 40s. Over the next several days highs will remain mild until Thursday when most places will only climb into the 30s. We return to well above average temperatures as we head into the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.