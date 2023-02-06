Rapid City fender bender turns into assault

By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City.

Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.

Police are looking for a red, early 2000s Ford Focus. The suspect in the assault is a slim-built man about 6 feet tall, with yellow teeth and glasses, about 25 to 35 years old.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Pine Ridge man convicted of trafficking drugs
South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley.
South Dakota attorney general asks lawmakers for $35M
A man who was holding a woman at knifepoint during a robbery was shot by a Rapid City police...
Rapid City police shoot suspect when armed robbery turns into hostage situation
Lakota surgeon wants to be first Native American to summit Mount Everest.
First Lakota surgeon to attempt to summit the worlds highest mountain

Latest News

South Dakota Senate floor in Pierre.
Matters of the State: Frye-Mueller fallout; Educator tax cut concerns
Lakota surgeon wants to be first Native American to summit Mount Everest.
First Lakota surgeon to attempt to summit the worlds highest mountain
South Dakota Legislature poised to ban ranked choice voting
Senator Dean Wink played three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
State Senator Dean Wink gives his pick for the Super Bowl