Matters of the State: Frye-Mueller fallout; Educator tax cut concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments surrounding the censure and reinstatement of Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller to the South Dakota Senate.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss also discusses the impassioned testimony surrounding HB 1080, and looks ahead to the eminent domain bills that are expected to be heard in the legislature this week.

Cooper Seamer joins the program to discuss concerns that South Dakota educators have when it comes to proposed tax cuts and the latest on the proposed social studies standards.

