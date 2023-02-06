Cowboys take final ride at Rodeo Rapid City

Sabres fall in regular season home finale
Rodeo 2-5
Rodeo 2-5(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:33 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On the final day of Rodeo Rapid City, fans were treated to a special matinee performance featuring some of the world’s top cowboys. Plus, the Badlands Sabres were unable to wrap up their home schedule with a bang as they fell victim to the Great Falls Americans. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.

