State Senator Dean Wink gives his pick for the Super Bowl

Senator Dean Wink played three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:34 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State lawmakers are hard at work in Pierre, but one state senator took a break to give us his pick for Super Bowl 57.

It comes as no shock that Senator Dean Wink is rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles to take home the championship, as that’s the team he used to play for. He is a former NFL player who spent his time with the NFL playing for the Eagles as a taxi squad player for three seasons.

Wink went from the football field to the Senate floor. Wink isn’t the only one showing support for the Eagles at the state capital.

“It’s been a fun time in Pierre because I’ll be walking by people down in Pierre that I don’t even know, they’ll be walking by and saying go Eagles or something like that. So, it’s been fun, I hope we can pull off one more victory. I know that there’s a lot of Viking fans down there, a lot of Packer’s fans but they’ve had a good year, I hope they can cap it off with a win in the Super Bowl,” added Wink.

Super Bowl 57 is next Sunday on Black Hills Fox.

