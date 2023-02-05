Mild conditions will last into next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Pretty mild conditions overnight with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Sunday will be mild again with highs slightly cooler and mostly in the 40s by the middle of the day. It will be breezy with the hour by hour showing the sunshine for most of the day tomorrow then we will see increasing cloud cover throughout the day this will lead to a few rain and snow showers passing through the region. Expect the wind to really pick up come Monday when we can see wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour with temperatures in the lower 40s Monday then back to near 50 as we head into Tuesday. Temperatures return to near 50 through the middle of next week before cooling off toward the end of next week.

