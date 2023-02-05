Annual youth day brings students to the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo

More than 200 students went head to head during the annual youth day on the last day of the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo hosted their annual youth day at the Monument.

More than 200 children in the FFA and the 4-H club from across the mid-west to compete in a variety of activities.

Starting in the morning, kids could participate in five different events, a Beef cook-off, Livestock judging, Horse Quiz bowl, Hippology, and Livestockology.

Students were able to win awards and display their knowledge of the agricultural industry.

”It’s really important to give FFA and 4-H members to have the chance to compete together. A lot of times they have separate events and this kind of gets them on a level playing field gives them the chance to compete with somebody different or somebody new. And it’s a really good way for them to experience the stock show as well,” said Regina Bakley, event coordinator for the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo’s youth day.

To participate in the youth-day activities, students must be at least 8 years old but no older than 18.

