The United Way of the Black Hills ends their 2022 campaign season

The organization 86.16% percent short of reaching its campaign goal.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:01 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday, the United Way of the Black Hills wrapped up its 2022 campaign season.

Despite extending the deadline of their campaign to the end of January, the United Way was not able to meet their $2 million goal. The campaign was short by more than $200,000.

The shortfall will affect how much the organization can distribute to programs and agencies in the Black Hills.

”We count on our donations to give out our community impact grant. That process is just winding down as far as applications. So, all the applications are in and now we will have volunteers review the grants score the grants, we’ll make selections but of course, we won’t have nearly enough money to give out to those agencies,” said Kathy Cruse, interim executive director for the United Way of the Black Hills.

Although the campaign season has ended you can still donate. People can drop off donations at their address: 621 6th Street in Rapid City or by clicking here to donate online.

