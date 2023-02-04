South Dakota cattle numbers have dropped since the beginning of last year

The USDA inventory reports show that the number of cattle in South Dakota is down 7% in the last year, to the lowest level in 50 years according to the northern
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The USDA inventory reports show that the number of cattle in South Dakota is down 7% in the last year, to the lowest level in 50 years, according to the Northern AG Network.

Why have cattle numbers dropped? Part of it has to do with dryer climate that’s been happening for a couple of years forcing cattle producers to cut numbers and liquidate herds.

“There’s a big disparity between what the producer gets and what the consumer is paying. And we’re hoping that gap narrows as these numbers go into play, so that usually those numbers become more in our favor so we have less cattle. They have to compete harder to get them, and we can get them on for hours and hopefully, they have to keep your price down and keep their margins lower than they can,” said Justin Tupper, president of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association.

Tupper says that he predicts it’ll take two years to build the numbers back up as long as there is moisture in the area.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Block 5 project
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
Legal and Finance is asking for recommendations on how to solve an issues that has been hurting...
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
A Rapid City man was found dead in his jail cell sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Name released of man who died in Pennington County Jail
DCI: Rapid City police shoot suspect when armed robbery turns into hostage situation
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo

Latest News

The Adult Day Center of the Black Hills offers their clients cognitive activities,...
Adult day centers provide a home away from home for the elderly and disabled
The Matthews Opera House kicks off February with a thrilling rendition of Homer’s epic poem. ...
“An Iliad” hits the stage at the Matthews Opera House
The organization 86.16% percent short of reaching its campaign goal.
The United Way of the Black Hills ends their 2022 campaign season
Heart Health month kicks off with national Wear Red Day