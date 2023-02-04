Rapid City starts the year on a high for building permits

(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City issued 201 building permits valuing $30.6 million in January, according to a release from the city’s Building Services Division.

As well as being above the number of permits issued in January 2022 (164 permits), the value is more than double the previous year’s total of $14.1 million.

Three of the permits were higher than $1 million:

  • A 90-room Clubhouse Hotel and Suites at 1920 Hope Court valued at $16.7 million ($16,711,881) was issued to trustee Jean McGee with Scull Construction as the contractor
  • A permit valued at more than $2.2 million ($2,284,000) issued to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital with Rangel Construction Company as contractor for fourth floor facility alterations at 640 Flormann Street
  • A permit valued at $1.2 million issued to Moyle Petroleum Company with RCS Construction as contractor for a Common Cents Health facility at 1624 Discovery Circle

Last year, Rapid City issued 2,866 building permits valued at more than $364.6 million. That was the second-highest year for building permit valuation in the city’s history.

