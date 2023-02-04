Man wanted by Canadian police rescued by Coast Guard after stolen boat capsizes

Authorities say a man was rescued Friday by the Coast Guard after waves flipped his boat in the...
Authorities say a man was rescued Friday by the Coast Guard after waves flipped his boat in the Columbia River.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By Joanna Wilson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a man had to be rescued by aircrews after a boat he was in capsized on Friday.

KPTV reports crews with the U.S. Coast Guard were called to rescue a boater, later identified as 35-year-old Jericho Labonte, caught in high surf where the Columbia River flows into the ocean.

According to the Coast Guard, while crews were on a training mission, they received a mayday call broadcast from a small boat caught in waves off the coast.

Crews said they immediately notified authorities at the Cape Disappointment State Park, who launched rescue boats.

The Coast Guard said when crews arrived, they realized the surf would make a boat rescue too dangerous. So, they decided to lower a rescue swimmer to meet Labonte in the water.

Authorities said as rescuers approached the boat, waves flipped the vessel and rolled it several times.

However, a rescue swimmer was able to reach Labonte and pull him to safety.

According to the Coast Guard, the boater was taken to a base in Astoria where emergency medical responders treated him.

Astoria police later said that Labonte came back as a wanted person by Canadian police and the boat ended up being stolen.

Authorities also accused Labonte of throwing fish on the porch of “The Goonies” house in Astoria.

Police said they were not aware of the man’s identity at the time of the rescue. So, Labonte was allowed to walk out of the hospital.

Authorities say they remain on the lookout for the rescued boater.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Block 5 project
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
Legal and Finance is asking for recommendations on how to solve an issues that has been hurting...
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
A Rapid City man was found dead in his jail cell sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Name released of man who died in Pennington County Jail
DCI: Rapid City police shoot suspect when armed robbery turns into hostage situation
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo

Latest News

The Adult Day Center of the Black Hills offers their clients cognitive activities,...
Adult day centers provide a home away from home for the elderly and disabled
The Matthews Opera House kicks off February with a thrilling rendition of Homer’s epic poem. ...
“An Iliad” hits the stage at the Matthews Opera House
The organization 86.16% percent short of reaching its campaign goal.
The United Way of the Black Hills ends their 2022 campaign season
An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found in a ditch with broken bones and rocks...
Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say
South Dakota has recently lost 7 percent of its cattle.
South Dakota cattle numbers have dropped since the beginning of last year