Heart Health month kicks off with national Wear Red Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - February kicks off Heart Month with National Wear Red Day, observed to bring more attention to heart disease as the leading cause of death for Americans.

National Wear Red Day was originally called Go Red For Women by the American Heart Association to bring attention to women’s heart health that can oftentimes be overlooked.

“Anybody that has risk factors of heart disease is going to be at a higher risk of heart attacks and strokes. The typical signs of heart attacks, are deep crushing chest pain, shortness of breath, cold sweats. Women sometimes will have the symptoms that are severe back pain, That’s when you might wanna be considering that it might be the heart,” said Cody Murray, exercise physiologist with Monument Health.

Murray states that prevention is the best thing you can do to avoid heart issues.

Be sure to check in with primary care physicians and make sure to monitor cholesterol levels and blood pressure.

