Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say

An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found in a ditch with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. (Source: KVVU)
By Joe Vigil and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach.

KVVU reports volunteers with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization, recently located a dog named Duke in a ditch in the Las Vegas valley.

According to the organization, Duke underwent surgery this week after veterinarians found rocks in his stomach when X-rays were taken.

Animal rescuers said they weren’t sure how the rocks got into the dog’s stomach, but a cloth material was also found inside him.

Representatives with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue said the team is trying to raise money for Duke’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Block 5 project
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
Legal and Finance is asking for recommendations on how to solve an issues that has been hurting...
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
A Rapid City man was found dead in his jail cell sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Name released of man who died in Pennington County Jail
DCI: Rapid City police shoot suspect when armed robbery turns into hostage situation
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo

Latest News

The Adult Day Center of the Black Hills offers their clients cognitive activities,...
Adult day centers provide a home away from home for the elderly and disabled
The Matthews Opera House kicks off February with a thrilling rendition of Homer’s epic poem. ...
“An Iliad” hits the stage at the Matthews Opera House
The organization 86.16% percent short of reaching its campaign goal.
The United Way of the Black Hills ends their 2022 campaign season
South Dakota has recently lost 7 percent of its cattle.
South Dakota cattle numbers have dropped since the beginning of last year