“An Iliad” hits the stage at the Matthews Opera House

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Matthews Opera House kicks off February with a thrilling rendition of Homer’s epic poem. Join the opera house for “An Iliad”, a captivating drama, based on Homer’s epic presentation translated by Robert Fagles. Darren Granaas, Executive director of The Matthews, says, “An Iliad stars a single actor who evokes a whole host of characters as he tells a timeless story of adventure, war, and heartbreak”. Tickets for the performance can be purchased by clicking on the link attached.

For more information about upcoming shows please watch the full interview.

