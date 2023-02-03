Very nice weather over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight will be fairly mild with lows only dropping into the 30s for some. Highs tomorrow will continue to be mild with 40s and lower 50s expected. It will be a bit breezy, especially for Northwestern South Dakota where wind gusts could reach 45 mph. The windiest weather will occur Monday. Wind gusts could reach up to 50-55 mph at times during the evening on Monday. The temperatures won’t be impacted too much as we expect to continue to see nice weather for much of next week.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.