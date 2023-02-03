Very nice weather over the weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tonight will be fairly mild with lows only dropping into the 30s for some. Highs tomorrow will continue to be mild with 40s and lower 50s expected. It will be a bit breezy, especially for Northwestern South Dakota where wind gusts could reach 45 mph. The windiest weather will occur Monday. Wind gusts could reach up to 50-55 mph at times during the evening on Monday. The temperatures won’t be impacted too much as we expect to continue to see nice weather for much of next week.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Block 5 project
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
Legal and Finance is asking for recommendations on how to solve an issues that has been hurting...
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
A Rapid City man was found dead in his jail cell sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Name released of man who died in Pennington County Jail
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
The Radar Hill Rd. corridor study will aim to find a solution to the fairly busy road that...
Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective

Latest News

Beautiful temperatures in store for the weekend
Highs in the 50s for some
Very nice weather expected over the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Brief cool-down today; turning much warmer Friday
Foggy weather throughout the day
Very nice weather to end the week