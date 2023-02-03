Storyteller Joyce Jefferson details African Americans’ first arrival in the Dakotas for Black History Month

Joyce Jefferson shares a historical sketch of Sully County’s homesteader Betty Blair
By Alena Neves
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:14 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black History Month, still a beacon of hope and a call to action for many African Americans. One beacon of inspiration is Joyce Jefferson, a South Dakota storyteller and narrator but most importantly a figure in Rapid city who makes its her business to share stories and remind all of us the importance of knowing black history. She’s a storyteller extraordinaire who kicked off Black History Month sharing the rich history of Betty Blair and how her family settled in Sully County. Jefferson says the original black experience in South Dakota was far to important to be left out and she loves having a role in bringing to the forefront as a way to uplift and educate a wider community.

Jefferson will be presenting the life of Betty Blair at the Rapid City Public Library with registration open now for the “Lunch and Learn” show on Wednesday, February 15th starting at 12pm.

