Colorado police officer falls from bridge during chase

An officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect then fell from the bridge, according to...
An officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect then fell from the bridge, according to officials.
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:18 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An officer was “critically” injured following a reported carjacking and chase Thursday night near Colorado Springs, according to Fountain police.

Lisa Schneider, spokesperson for the city of Fountain, said multiple agencies were involved in a pursuit at around 7:45 p.m. for someone who was suspected in multiple felony crimes.

When the pursuit ended near an area interstate, Schneider said the suspect got out of the vehicle.

An officer who was trying to apprehend the suspect then fell from the bridge, according to officials.

Schneider said the fall was about 30 feet.

The injured Fountain police officer was taken to the hospital by helicopter in “critical condition,” according to Schneider.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Block 5 project
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
Legal and Finance is asking for recommendations on how to solve an issues that has been hurting...
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
A Rapid City man was found dead in his jail cell sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Name released of man who died in Pennington County Jail
The family of Denim Bradshaw, 14, said he died when he was thrown from a bull during a rodeo.
Family mourns death of 14-year-old bull rider thrown during first rodeo
The Radar Hill Rd. corridor study will aim to find a solution to the fairly busy road that...
Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective

Latest News

Officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a spy balloon.
China says it’s looking into report of spy balloon over US
All three children were found in the basement “unconscious,” the district attorney says.
Woman accused of killing her children reportedly had postpartum depression
All three children were found in the basement “unconscious,” the district attorney says.
Woman accused of killing kids reportedly had postpartum depression
Officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a spy balloon.
Pentagon tracking suspected Chinese spy balloon