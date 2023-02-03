Black Hills Surgical Hospital takes top honors for major orthopedic surgery

Black Hills Surgical Hospital took top honors in the "Major Orthopedic Surgery" category.
Black Hills Surgical Hospital took top honors in the "Major Orthopedic Surgery" category.(KOTA KEVN)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Surgical Hospital has been ranked number one out of 5,000 hospitals across the nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery by CareChex.

Out of the 5,000 hospitals, Black Hills Surgical Hospital had the lowest incidents of patient mortality, complications, and readmissions. They also scored highest in the categories of patient safety, inpatient service, surgical quality, overall hospital, and surgical care.

Dr. Lew Papendick said the award is truly a team effort.

“It is the nurses, it is our surgical techs, it is the reception people that greet people that first greet patients. It is the doctors; we have brought in physicians to our community, a lot of them grew up here and they want to stay here and provide great care. And I think that is the success of it. It is the culture that is generated here,” he said. “Quality expert care leads to quality outcomes and better quality of life.”

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City man was found dead in his jail cell sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Name released of man who died in Pennington County Jail
Block 5 project
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
Nathan Chasing Horse
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
Legal and Finance is asking for recommendations on how to solve an issues that has been hurting...
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
Pine Ridge woman draws federal prison time for drug conviction

Latest News

Celebrating Black History Month with historical narrator Joyce Jefferson
Storyteller Joyce Jefferson details African Americans’ first arrival in the Dakotas for Black History Month
Senate voted to censure Senator Julie Frye-Mueller, but what does that mean?
Frye-Mueller transitions from suspension to censure
Black Hills Surgical Hospital took top honors in the "Major Orthopedic Surgery" category.
Black Hills Surgical Hospital tagged as one of the best in the country
Powerball Jackpot increases.
Powerball odds: One in 292.2 million