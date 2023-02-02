Rodeo-style breakfast with a side of ranch bronc riding

Similar to saddle bronc riding the goal of ranch bronc riding is to synchronize with the bronco...
Similar to saddle bronc riding the goal of ranch bronc riding is to synchronize with the bronco to make it what some cowboy's call a "fluid ride,"(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:32 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Bucking broncs are what many of the contestants at the “Broncs for Breakfast” competition were riding Wednesday morning as they hit the arena, holding on to get as many points as they could.

The Ranch Bronc Riding Competition is a rodeo event that complements and contrasts the wilder spectacles of bareback riding and bull riding. Many cowboys claim that Ranch riding broncs could be one of the toughest rodeo events to master because of the synchronization the rider has to have with the horse’s movements.

If that sounds like an impossible task, one of the riders at the “Broncs for Breakfast” said with most things in life, you just have to practice.

“Practice, practice, get on as many horses as you can. Not the horses that are going get you 80 to 84 points. You want to get on something that you are going to learn. That way you can build up your confidence riding it,” said Western States Ranch Rodeo Association member Owen Garreaux.

Garreaux added, practicing to get over the fear of getting hurt will take you a long way in the sport.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Chasing Horse
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
We are setting up a 4-day overnight teepee-style camp allowing our youth to experience the...
Healing through a Lakota horse youth camp
It’s an event that allows children between the ages of 3 and 6 to ride a sheep for up to eight...
Young rodeo stars shine at Stock Show’s ‘Mutton Bustin’
Stock Show attendance was done from 2022's record crowd.
Stock Show attendance down from last year’s record numbers
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) testifies before the Senate "Select Committee on...
Senate Select Committee votes to recommend reinstating suspended Frye-Mueller

Latest News

The South Dakota Senate voted to censure and reinstate Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller.
Frye-Mueller censured but retains Senate seat
Cattlemen are barely breaking even due to inflation when selling beef.
Unbeef-lievable prices continue
The Radar Hill Rd. corridor study will aim to find a solution to the fairly busy road that...
Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective
Pine Ridge woman draws federal prison time for drug conviction