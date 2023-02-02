Rapid City man dies in Pennington County Jail

A Rapid City man was found dead in his jail cell sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
A Rapid City man was found dead in his jail cell sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Feb. 1, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An investigation has been launched into the death of a man at the Pennington County Jail sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

The person’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. He was a 56-year-old Native American man from Rapid City.

According to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the man was booked into the jail about 6:23 p.m. Tuesday on a disorderly conduct charge “following a disturbance in the community.” At about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, corrections staff making rounds found the man dead in his cell.

Preliminary results from a Wednesday morning autopsy point to natural causes, according to the sheriff’s office; but final autopsy results are pending.

With a jail death, the investigation is turned over to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

