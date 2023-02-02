A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building

Block 5 project
Block 5 project(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:31 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -It’s been in the works since 2019, and now everything is back on track. The Vice president of Lloyd Companies says the Black Hills saw a resurgence in 2022 which helped make this project possible again.

“We went back into planning mode and then have been working on the project since we went through some of the City Council approvals last year about this time. Since then, we’ve been working through all of the financing details,” said Vice President of Development, Luke Jessen for Lloyd Companies.

The building is expected to be finished within two years and will be a multi-dimensional community space to continue modernizing downtown.

“There will be about 7,000 square feet of retail space followed by a Hyatt hotel, so the Hyatt hotel entrance will be mid-block. Then we will have the hotel above that, and then apartments at the top of the building, and then on the 5th Street side will have a parking ramp that’ll have about 330 parking stalls in it” said Jessen.

Even though some community members are hesitant about the project, Mayor Steve Allender says this building would create a new cornerstone for the area.

“Very recently in the last few days, we’ve been notified that the funding is all in place and that they’re ready to go, and they’re planning a groundbreaking ceremony. We signed the documents transferring land to them so they can get to work on it, so it’s been a long, long process, but it’s going to be worth it though” said Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender.

Allender says this multi-functional facility will help attract people that are going to help Rapid City grow continuously.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Block 5 will be the first week of March.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan Chasing Horse
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
We are setting up a 4-day overnight teepee-style camp allowing our youth to experience the...
Healing through a Lakota horse youth camp
It’s an event that allows children between the ages of 3 and 6 to ride a sheep for up to eight...
Young rodeo stars shine at Stock Show’s ‘Mutton Bustin’
Stock Show attendance was done from 2022's record crowd.
Stock Show attendance down from last year’s record numbers
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) testifies before the Senate "Select Committee on...
Senate Select Committee votes to recommend reinstating suspended Frye-Mueller

Latest News

Bucking broncs are what many of the contestants at the “Broncs for Breakfast” competition were...
Rodeo-style breakfast with a side of ranch bronc riding
The PulsePoint app sends alerts any time the fire department or paramedics are called out,...
Rapid City Fire Department promoting app that can save lives
A study could push for change on one of the busiest roads. Highway 1416 to Highway 44. The...
Corridor study aims to make a road connecting two highways more effective
Similar to saddle bronc riding the goal of ranch bronc riding is to synchronize with the bronco...
Rodeo-style breakfast with a side of ranch bronc riding