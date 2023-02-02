Neglected Rapid City horses can now be adopted

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thursday afternoon a Pennington County Judge awarded ownership of the 14 horses and two donkeys that were found in early January in northeast Rapid City to Happy Tails Haven. This was done with the agreement of the previous owners of the animals.

Anyone wishing to apply for the adoption of these animals should contact Klara at Happy Tails Haven (605) 391-3122. For those wishing to help with the ongoing costs associated with caring for these animals until they are adopted, a GoFundMe account was created by Happy Tails Haven Horse Rescue.

Kenneth Jobbins, 72, was charged with animal neglect. The charges came after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000 block of 143rd Avenue in Rapid City. The ongoing criminal case is still pending in the court system.

