Mixology at Home - Nathan Green

‘Uncle Nearest’ was the first African-American master distiller
Nathan Green, the first African-American master distiller, is the man who taught Jack Daniel how to make whiskey.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When most people think about American whiskey, one brand always comes to mind, Jack Daniel’s.

What a lot of people don’t know is that without the help of a slave, we might never have tasted that iconic sour mash. On Mixology at Home, we honor the country’s first African-American master distiller.

Nathan Green, Uncle Nearest to his family, was a slave in Tennessee in the mid-1800s. As the legend goes, Green became a master distiller (the first known African-American master distiller) at a distillery owned by a preacher. In distilling, Green’s method of charcoal filtering was commonly used to clean water in his West African homeland. That method is still used today.

While at the distillery, Green taught a young boy named Jasper Daniel how to make whiskey. After the Civil War, Jasper bought the distillery and named it after himself, using his nickname … Jack.

Daniel asked Green to stay on as Jack Daniel’s first master distiller, a position Green kept until his retirement. Several of Green’s children also made careers at Jack Daniel’s.

This bit of whiskey history was lost until a newspaper story in 2016 corrected the myth of who taught Jasper Daniel how to distill whiskey. People believed it was the preacher who taught Jasper.

Fawn Weaver, a historian, and entrepreneur visited Tennessee in 2016 to interview Green’s descendants for a book. She was inspired by the family and ended up starting the Nearest Green Distillery a year later. She was the first African-American to run a major spirit brand.

Adding to its firsts in 2019, Victoria Eady Butler, a great, great-granddaughter of Nathan Green, became the first African-American female whiskey master blender.

Today, Uncle Nearest is one of the country’s fastest-growing whiskey brands today.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City man was found dead in his jail cell sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.
Rapid City man dies in Pennington County Jail
Nathan Chasing Horse
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor arrested in Nevada sex abuse case
Block 5 project
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
Pine Ridge woman draws federal prison time for drug conviction
We are setting up a 4-day overnight teepee-style camp allowing our youth to experience the...
Healing through a Lakota horse youth camp

Latest News

Legal and Finance is asking for recommendations on how to solve an issues that has been hurting...
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
A parking lot in Rapid City to be transformed into a multi-use building
Unbeef-lievable prices continue
Unbeef-lievable prices continue
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.