Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee.

During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.

Jones said the issue came to his attention when he attended a monthly Mt. Rushmore Rd. businesses meeting. During the committee meeting, Jones wanted to help spread awareness of the issue and proposed that the community could pitch ideas to help the businesses, residents of Rapid City, and the homeless population.

“So, just turning to government and saying ‘government solve this’ is not the solution and that’s the case in so many things. What works best is when the business owners, the community, the government, the police, the fire department, and everyone works together to address the situation,” said Rapid City Legal and Finance ward 1 councilman Pat Jones, “The more we keep talking, the more we keep working together, the better we can address this and try to get some short term and long-term solutions to make this situation better.”

Jones said the goal moving forward is to make it safer for businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road while getting help to individuals that might need it.

