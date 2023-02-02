Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - Brussels Sprouts Caesar Salad

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In honor of National Brussels Sprouts Day on January 31st, I decided to make a super-easy Caesar salad where brussels sprouts are the stars. No lettuce involved!

First, thinly slice a 1 lb of brussels sprouts. Be sure to remove the tough woody end. Blanch in boiling water for 1 minutes, then immediately submerge in cold water to stop the cooking. You can also drain in a colander and pour cold water on top. Drain thoroughly then place in a salad bowl.

In a small bowl, mix together the zest of 1 lemon and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Pour over brussels and toss. Add 1/4c to 1/2 c prepared Caesar salad dressing, toss again and serve immediately.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.