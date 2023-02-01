Sunny skies and a bit milder today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Slowly but surely we’re crawling out of the deep freeze. Today we’ll see above freezing temperatures this afternoon.

Thursday a backdoor cold front will move in from the east. This front will bring a cold, moist airmass. Low clouds and patchy fog will be possible tomorrow east of the Hills.

A strong ridge of high pressure aloft will build in this weekend, bringing much warmer temperatures and dry conditions that will last into next week.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.